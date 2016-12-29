Woman dived into hedge to avoid over-the-limit driver

A drink-driver ignored pleas from people not to get behind the wheel and almost killed a pedestrian when he mounted the pavement.

Joseph Boyle (52) had just purchased a crate of Budweiser and some wine and was obviously drunk. However, concerns of bystanders fell on deaf ears and he drove off, almost running into a woman through his dangerous driving.

Boyle appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously admitted drink-driving, driving dangerously in Wallace Street, Falkirk, and failing to stop and give details following an accident in St Johns Avenue, Falkirk, on April 30.

He gave a reading of 152 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 50 milligrams.

The prosecution said: “He was seen leaving Costcutters shop carrying a case of Budweiser and a bottle of wine. The shop staff believed he was under the influence – he was seen to be staggering and had to lean on railings and walls.

“Someone challenged him but the accused got in his car and drove off. Later he mounted a pavement and a pedestrian had to jump out of the way and landed on her back, falling into a hedgerow to get out of the way.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow told the court Boyle’s drinking problem had left him with brain damage.

He said: “His cognitive function has deteriorated recently and he is on a par with someone with dementia.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “It’s clear he was completely out of his mind. However, he has not been in trouble for ten years and is taking steps with the assistance of his family to deal with matters.”

Boyle, who was banned from driving for five years, was placed on a supervised community payback order for three years with the condition he complete 160 hours’ unpaid work within six months.

He was also given a restriction of liberty order requiring him to stay in his house at 73 Main Street, Redding, between the hours 8pm and 6am for the next four months.