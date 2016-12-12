Window smashed as bus drove along street

Police are appealing for witnesses after the window of a bus was smashed as it drove along its route with passengers on board.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Friday as the vehicle made its way along Mary Street in Laurieston when a stone was thrown through the window.

The day before (December 8), a window was also smashed at a joinery premises in Bog Road. Police believe the same people are responsible for the two acts of “reckless” vandalism.

Sergeant Craig Heron of the Community Police Team said: “We have reason to believe that the same persons may be responsible for these acts of vandalism.

“Aside from the monetary cost of this damage, bus passengers were recklessly put at risk of injury by those responsible. I ask that anyone with information make contact with us by calling 101.

“It is also important that the parents of young persons out in Laurieston on those nights ask questions to establish what is known and whether these acts were witnessed.”

Forth Valley Police is also investigating the theft of a red Honda Civic Type-R from Belmont Avenue in Shieldhill overnight between Thursday and Friday. The car is a 2007 model which had private registration plates installed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference CF0190011216.