Winchburgh robbers used weapons to terrify staff

Staff were threatened with by three thugs with weapons during a robbery at Winchburgh’s Glendevon Service Station on Thursday night.

The robbers struck at 10.45pm, stealing an undisclosed sum of cash from the till before fleeing the scene - possibly in a vehicle heading towards Winchbugh Main Street.

The first suspect is white, average build and was wearing a thick black jacket, light grey top underneath with the hood up, black gloves, black trainers with an orange heel, a black balaclava and a patterned scarf.

He was carrying a black backpack with an orange stripe.

The second man is average build and was wearing a thick black jacket with a zip and a hood, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black cap, black gloves, black Adidas trainers and a grey scarf over his face.

The third is white, average build and was wearing a black jumper, black bottoms, black trainers, black gloves and a black balaclava.

He was carrying a black bag with a red zip and a white logo.

Appealing for information, Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: “This was an extremely frightening experience for the staff at the garage who were shaken but unhurt.

“Officers responded and searched the area immediately, and we are investigating reports of a vehicle leaving the area at speed shortly after the robbery heading towards Winchburgh Main Street.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the men enter or leave the petrol station, or anyone who may have seen or heard any suspicious vehicles.

“Detectives and Community Officers will be in Winchburgh making further enquiries and offering reassurance and I would encourage anyone with information to speak to them.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 4463 of July 6, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111