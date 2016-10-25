White van man banned for dangerous overtaking manoeuvre

A van driver who admitted driving dangerously on the A68 in the Borders has been banned from the road for 12 months.

Andrew Bayne (44) was also fined £150 and ordered to resit the extended driving test for the offence which happened on May 2 near St Boswells.

Bayne, of Stirling Street, Denny, appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court on Monday. He pleaded guilty to failing to keep a proper lookout, overtaking a car when it was unsafe to do so in the face of oncoming traffic and forcing an oncoming vehicle to take evasive action.

Depute procurator fiscal Kirsty Lyons said:"It was 2.30p.m. and the complainer was travelling south on the A68.

"The complainer observed a lorry with a long line of traffic coming towards her.

"As the lorry went up a hill she observed a white van pull out and come from the northbound carriageway into the southbound carriageway in an attempt to overtake the lorry.

"The accused continued to overtake in the face of the oncoming vehicle.

"The vehicle driver immediately applied her brakes but, due to the traffic behind her, was unable to do an emergency stop.

"The vehicle went into the nearside verge narrowly missing the overtaking vehicle.

"The accused did not stop and continued on his way.

"The female driver was not fit to drive afterwards for sometime because of what she had gone through. It was witnessed by two civilians who followed the other car and got its number plate."

Bayne, who is a mobile groundsman maintenance operative and needs his licence for his job, accepted he had "misjudged the overtaking".