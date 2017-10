James Rooney (51), who now lives down in England, was caught growing a quantity of cannabis at premises in Haugh Street, Bainsford.

Rooney, 28 Eltrida Close, Margate, admitted producing the class B drug at the Bainsford premises between August 23 and November 15 last year. Sheriff John Mundy adjourned the case until October 19 to allow further reports to be prepared.