Warning after shopper falls victim to cash card con

Shoppers are being urged to be alert to con artists operating in Forth Valley.

The warning comes after a woman had her bank card stolen by two men operating an elaborate trick outside a supermarket on Thursday.

The incident happened at about 2pm at Morrison’s in Springkerse, Stirling.

The woman was approached by a man who said she had dropped some cash.

She opened her purse to check but another man then arrived on the scene claiming the money was his.

During the confusion, the first man used the note he had allegedly found to cover purse, allowing him to steal her bank card.

A short time later she noticed the card was missing and reported the matter to the police.

Police are urging anyohne who has information about the theft to contat them on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.