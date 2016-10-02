Warned to stay away from ex partner

A stalker has been warned to stay away from his ex-partner or face jail.

George Baltzell made the woman’s life a misery by persistently contacting her after she told him the relationship was over.

Between Christmas Eve 2014 and August last year he went to see her in Larbert, sent text messages, posted abusive messages on social media about her and repeatedly phoned.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Baltzell (39), from 124 Haugh Street, Falkirk, was placed on an 18 month supervised community order after admitting behaviour that caused her fear and alarm.

Baltzell will complete 160 hours unpaid work in six months and have his progress reviewed on December 15.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell warned him: “Engage fully with this order and stay away from the lady concerned or face custody.”