‘Vulnerable’ man caught holding the heroin for others

Drug dealers supposedly targeted a vulnerable man and got him to hold £3000 worth of heroin for them.

Scott Menzies (24) became a link in the chain of a drug-dealing network when he accepted an offer to look after some heroin for persons unknown.

Menzies was then literally caught holding the bag for the dealers when police conducted a search of the premises and uncovered quantities of the deadly drug divided up into separate portions.

Heroin, also known as diamorphine, was implicated in 345 of the 706 drug deaths registered in Scotland in 2015 – the largest number ever recorded.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Menzies previously pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of the class A drug at 41 Firs Street, Falkirk, on June 24.

Procurator fiscal depute Siobhan Monks said: “The premises were searched on a warrant and 30 grams of heroin worth a total of £3000 was found divided into deals. He admitted the drugs were his.”

The court heard Menzies appeared to have been “targeted” by certain individuals and told to hold the drugs for them.

Apparently Menzies, who only pled guilty to the offence he committed back in June on November 8, had been sought out by these dealers because he was classed as being a “vulnerable” person.

Sheriff James Tierney deferred sentence on Menzies, 9 Islay Road, Dunfermline, until February 2 to obtain a psychological report.