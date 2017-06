Martin Hunter (34) entered a shop and subjected staff to vile racial abuse as he challenged them to fight.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hunter previously pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner at the Spar, Dock Street, Carronshore on April 20 last year.

Sheriff John Mundy placed Hunter, 2 Newstead Cottage, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for a period of 12 months.