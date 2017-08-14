Veteran angry at being woken from slumber

An elderly ex-serviceman responded angrily when he was awoken from his drunken slumber by the driver of the bus he had fallen asleep on.

David Allan (67) used the number three bus service to Grangemouth to start sleeping off his alcohol abuse. The trouble began when he eventually woke up and was physically removed from the bus.

Allan appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted the assault he committed at Falkirk Bus Station, Meadow Street, Falkirk on April 29.

The court heard a drunken Allan climbed aboard the First Bus service from Newmarket Street, Falkirk to Grangemouth at 9.10am and was still on it at 3.25pm.

Matthew Kerr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “He was obviously heavily under the influence of alcohol, but managed to say he was going to Grangemouth. He stumbled up the aisle and took a seat and almost immediately fell asleep.

“The driver tried to wake the accused up without success and after several attempts an ambulance was called. The accused was finally roused but was rather unhappy to have been woken up and, as a result of his behaviour, police were called.

“The accused was still drunk and refused to engage with officers. He was carried from the bus by police and strapped into a chair and taken to a waiting ambulance, which was given a police escort.

“When he was being moved from the chair to a bed in the ambulance, the accused swung his right knee towards a member of the ambulance crew.”

Defence solicitor Kevin Douglas said: “He suffers from post traumatic stress disorder following his service in the army and receives a disability war pension due to the injuries he suffered while he was a serving soldier.

“He says he can’t remember this incident, but has now stopped his drinking.”

Sheriff John Mundy fined Allan, 44 Hanover Place, Grangemouth, £300 to be paid within 28 days.

He said: “It’s up to you to get help for your problem.”

Forth Valley Addictions Support and Counselling (ASC) offers help to addicts. Visit www.asc.me.uk or call (01324) 874969.