Vandals wreck car in Hallglen

Police are looking for witnesses after a car was vandalised causing £300 worth of damage.

The damage took place in Nevis Place some time between November 12 and 19 within a communal parking area.

A police spokesperson said: “Anybody with information about this can call us on ‘101’ or information can be passed anonymously via #Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

“If you have concerns about vandalism issues or any other forms of antisocial behaviour occurring where you live, please see our website for details of who your local Ward Officer is.”