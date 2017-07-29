Vandals target Carron Primary nursery and playground

Have your say

Boozed-up yobs staged a drunken rampage through Carron Primary ’s nursery before breaking benches and smashing bottles outside.

The sickening vandalism happened overnight between Wednesday and Thursday, and caused damage to the nursery section’s play house windows as well as benches in the playground.

Broken glass from bottles was also strewn throughout playing areas.

Carronshore Community Officer PC Chris Morrison said: “This type of mindless act has a massive impact on our communities and costs our school system a lot of money in repairs, money which would be better spent on educational tools.

“We have patrols in place to tackle such antisocial behaviour but we also need assistance from the public.

“If anyone has any knowledge of the offenders, please contact me at Larbert Police Office by phoning 101, quote the crime reference: CF0106470717.

“I am exploring all local CCTV opportunities to identify those responsible”.