Vandalism continues to haunt playpark

A recently-opened playpark has been hit by vandals once again - despite public patrols being mounted to keep the facility safe.

The £150,000 park in Inchyra Place, Grangemouth – which was trashed last month when flooring was ripped up – has now fallen victim to vandalism again, after extensive clearing up and repairs had been made following the previous incident.

Councillor David Balfour, who was involved in the clean-up operation in April, condemned the further damage.

He said “This lovely recently-installed park for local children in the Loretto Housing complex in Inchyra Place had just been repaired at significant cost after vandalism only a few weeks ago.

“To have it vandalised again is despicable. The safety matting has again been ripped up, the brightly-coloured fence broken and a swing damaged.

“This type of behaviour cannot be allowed to continue.

“Local residents are again devastated by this mindless destruction. I will be discussing ways forward with Loretto management, residents, the community safety team and the police to try to prevent this from happening again.”

After the April incident furious residents who live near the facility were forced to consider drawing up rotas to patrol the park, which only opened last December, so the vandalism does not happen again.

Loretto Housing offers supported accommodation to adults with learning difficulties or physical disabilities and younger family members who were visiting relatives at the location were able to enjoy some fun time at the park.

Last month resident Elizabeth Robertson (45) said: “It was an amazing facility that was given to the community. It’s just such a shame to see it mindlessly destroyed like this.”