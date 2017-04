Callous thieves who stole items and vandalised graveyard ornaments are being hunted by police.

Solar power lights were stolen from a graves and several oraments vandalised at Camelon Cemetery between Saturday, March 25 and Saturday, April 8.

Officers are now appealing for help to trace those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting CF0050640417 or information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.