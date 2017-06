Daniel Moorcroft vandalised a car parked outside a block of flats in Grangemouth and breached a bail order by being there in the first place.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he had sentence deferred for good behaviour until September 7.

Moorcroft damaged the vehicle in Graigleith Road by taking a key to its bodywork on April 5 – the day of his 18th birthday.

He stayed in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, at the time but has now moved to Alexander Road in Glenrothes.