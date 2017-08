Michael Small (31), Flat 1/9 Shetland Place, Hallglen, will pay £200 towards the cost of replacing a window he smashed in a hairdressing salon.

Small lashed out in Rod Smith Hairdressing, Bank Street, Falkirk, on February 26 and admitted recklessly destroying property.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, he said he could pay the money at £20 a fortnight off his benefits.