David Gauld will accept professional help to quit drugs - or face jail.

When the 39-year-old from 78 Union Road, Camelon, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court to be sentenced for assault and possession of diamorphinehe he was warned failure to co-operate with the 18-month drug treatment testing programme will mean custody.

His progress with the order will be reviewed on May 16.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “It would be in your best interests to comply.”