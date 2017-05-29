Mum-to-be Janey Baillie used her landlord’s name to buy a pram on mail order.

The fraud only came to light 18 months later when the unsuspecting property owner received a demand from a debt collection company for payment.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard last Thursday that as well as the pram, she used the same con to obtain clothes from another company.

Baillie (41), 42 Firs Street, Falkirk, was placed on a community order and told to complete 120 hours unpaid work in six months to avoid being jailed for fraud. She will also pay the catalogue firms £450 compensation.

Her lawyer Stephen Biggam said: “She was pregnant and desperate.”