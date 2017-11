Shanice Torrance (22), 15 Main Street, Redding, used a debit card that did not belong to her to fund a £100-plus spending spree at Tesco Express in Bonnybridge and elsewhere on July 10.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Torrance was placed on a community order to complete 45 hours unpaid work in three months for the fraud and warned she was lucky not to be going to jail for the scam.