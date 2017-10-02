Two charged after massive heroin haul

Two men have been charged after heroin bound for Falkirk streets worth £2 million was found at a property in an industrial estate.

Officers from the East Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit (OCCTU) conducted an intelligence-led search at business premises in Bandeath Industrial Eastate, Stirling on Thursday and found 20 kilos of Class A drug heroin and 40 kilos of tobacco.

Both men, aged 56 and 34 are scheduled to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court today (Monday).

Detective Inspector Dougie Telfer from OCCTU East said: “As a result of targeted enforcement activity, based on public intelligence we have been able to recover an absolutely massive quantity of heroin before it could make its way onto our streets.

“Heroin and other harmful substances are a very real threat to the health and wellbeing of our communities and every year these drugs are responsible for the death of vulnerable people. They are a blight on our communities.

“The seizure of this heroin highlights our ongoing commitment to utilising all available resources at our disposal to tackle drug crime and bring those involved in offences of this nature to justice.”

Anyone concerned about drug crime in their communities can contact police on 101 or make an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.