TV licence targets students

Students were among those targeted when 81 young people were caught watching live TV or BBC iPlayer without a TV licence in the FK postcode region in the past year.

The figures, which include Falkirk and Grangemouth, have just been released by TV Licensing.

They show that across the UK, more than 33,000 young people aged 18 to 25, were caught in the same period.

Recent research by TV Licensing shows BBC iPlayer continues to be the most used service for catch up and on demand by students, with 79 per cent of students in Scotland using the BBC platform.

Fergus Reid, spokesperson for TV Licensing in Scotland, said: “With many students owning at least one device capable of showing live TV or watching BBC iPlayer – such as a laptop, smartphone or tablet computer – it’s important they know the law around being correctly licensed.

“If you’re watching live TV on any device, including mobiles and tablets, or watch catch up programmes on BBC iPlayer, you need a TV Licence.”