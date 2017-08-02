Turned up high to drug test

Steven Bryson (44) was high on alcohol and diazepam when he turned up for his substance treatment assessment.

Bryson, 36 Victoria Road Falkirk, was placed on the order after he admitted stealing alcohol from Tesco in Falkirk Central Retail Park on November 13 last year.

The case was adjourned until August 10 for another assessment and Bryson was remanded in custody until that date to ensure he attends and remains drug free.