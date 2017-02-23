Troubled man invited people to stab him with a carving fork

A man with emotional difficulties brandished a carving fork on Christmas Day and invited people to stab him with it.

It was stated Alexander Hamilton (25) was more of a threat to himself than to others as he waved the fork around at two separate addresses during the festive celebration and police were eventually called.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hamilton admitted behaving in a threatening manner at his home 79 Allandale Cottages, Allandale and a house in Glenview Avenue, Banknock on December 25 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston weighed up the case and decided Hamilton, who was described has having certain difficulties, actually posed more of a threat to himself rather than the others present on these occasions.

He deferred sentence on Hamilton for three months to see if he could be of good behaviour in that time.