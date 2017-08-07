Trio charged with attempted murder

Three males have been charged with an attempted murder in Stenhousemuir.

A 38-year-old man suffered a serious head injury during what police have called an “altercation” in Ladeside Crescent around 10.15pm on Friday.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, then the Western General in Edinburgh where he remains in a serious condition.

The three, aged 20, 19 and 17, are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court today.

Police are continuing their enquiries and anyone who may have information about this incident and has not yet spoken to officers can contact Falkirk CID via 101, quoting incident number 4443 of August 5, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.