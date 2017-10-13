Tried to sell on stolen camera

George Merrilees (51) sold on a stolen camera to coin in £203 but police caught up with him in the end.

Merrilees, 20f Kerse Road, Grangemouth, admitted the reset offence he committed at CEX, High Street, Falkirk on December 30 last year.

The court heard he had started “going downhill” and taking more drugs after he found his brother dead. Sheriff Craig Caldwell fined Merrilees £300 to be paid at £40 per week.