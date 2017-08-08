Tribute paid to man found dead in home

The family of a man who was missing for over four weeks before his body was found in his home at the weekend have paid tribute to him.

Arnold Mouat (64) was last seen in his Bo’ness home on July 6.

Police continue investigation's at Arnold Mouat's home in Panbrae Road, Bo'ness where his body was discovered

A police investigation included members of the community joining officers for searches of local spots where it was thought the keen walker might have been.

Late on Saturday police confirmed that his body had been discovered in his home around that day.

In a statement issued last night, Mr Mouat’s family said: “We are devastated by the loss of a loving husband and father and we are now trying to come to terms with what has happened.

“We would like to thank everyone for the support we have received over these last few difficult weeks but would now ask for our privacy to be respected so that we have the time and space to grieve in peace.”

Police said Mr Mouat’s death was currently being treated as unexplained, however the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Superintendent Martin Fotheringham of Forth Valley Division said: “This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts and sympathies are with the Mouat family as they come to terms with their loss.

“Following a review of our response to this incident, Police Scotland has referred this matter to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC).

“We will provide them with all the necessary assistance and support they require during their investigation.”

“I would like to thank those members of the public and media who responded to our appeal for information, in particular those who assisted with searching for Mr Mouat.

“We are continuing to support Mr Mouat’s family with dedicated family liaison officers and will continue to offer any assistance we can throughout this difficult time.”

A spokesman for the PIRC said: “The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner is conducting an investigation into the response from Police Scotland to the missing person investigation for Arnold Mouat following a referral from Police Scotland.

“The PIRC investigation will focus on the initial response from Police Scotland including the search of his home address.

“This investigation is in the very early stages and a report will be sent to the chief constable in due course.”