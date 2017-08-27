Transport Police hunt pest who humiliated woman passenger

British Transport Police are hunting a middle-age pervert who pulled a woman’s skirt up on a train between Linlithgow and Falkirk Grahamston.

Witnesses to the indecent incident, which happened on August 12 on the 7.33pm Scotrail service from Edinburgh to Dunblane, were this week urged to contact police.

The man, who was travelling with two teenage boys, is white, 5ft 8ins, unshaven, and had fair receding hair.

He’s thought to be in his 40’s, and wore a black Adidas T-shirt and sandy-coloured shorts.

The woman felt embarrassed amd violated by the man’s behaviour.

Anyone who saw what happened, or know someone that matches this description, is asked to contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.