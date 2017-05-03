Tragic discovery of body in Denny close

A couple with young children were shocked to find a dead body at the foot of their stairwell in a common close.

The grim discovery was made shortly before 9am last Friday, April 28 at a property in Bulloch Crescent, Denny.

Police are still trying to determine the cause of death.

Charlotte Alexander (27) was taking her six-year-old daughter to school when the youngster spotted the man’s body lying in the close.

Her partner Thomas Duffy (31) told her to call the police after checking to see if the man was alive.

Charlotte, who also had her four-year-old son and eight-month-old daughter with her when the body was discovered, said: “It was a horrible experience.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating following the death of a 31-year-old man at an address in Bulloch Crescent, Denny.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing and the death is being treated as unexplained. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”