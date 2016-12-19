Traffic cop accused of losing control of patrol car and injuring passenger

A road traffic policeman stands accused of driving dangerously, crashing into a road sign and injuring his policewoman passenger.

James Morrison (56) is to face trial over charges he drove at “excessive speed” on a traffic-calmed road before his police car was involved in the collision at a junction in Grangemouth.

He is said to have failed to comply with give way signs at the junction of Tinto Drive and Bowhouse Road, crossing Bowhouse Road “at speed” before mounting a footpath and grass verge there and colliding with a road sign.

It is alleged PC Holly Maxwell, then a passenger in the patrol car, was injured as a result of the accident, on January 27.

Morrison, whose address is given as care of Stirling Police Office, denies dangerous driving.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court today, Morrison’s solicitor Ross Cameron said the procurator fiscal’s office had provided the defence with CCTV footage requested, but further documents were still being sought from Police Scotland.

Sheriff Gerry MacMillan continued the case for a review on January 4, 2017.

Morrison, who was not personally present today, was ordered to appear for trial on January 19.