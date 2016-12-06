Trading standards crush £40,000 of fake goods

Thousands of pounds worth of fake goods have been seized from a property in the Falkirk area and then destroyed by a road roller.

Around 800 items with a street valued of £40,000 were uncovered at the house and included copies of branded watches Breitling, Omega and Rolex as well as headphones, perfume, jewellery, sunglasses, DVDs and electrical items.

Falkirk Council’s trading standards officers are not allowed to dispose of fake branded goods in any other way other than destroying them and then recycling or disposing of the waste material.

To this end, the goods were taken to the council depot in Earl’s Road, Grangemouth last week and one of the local authority’s road rollers was employed to flatten the haul.

Councillor Jim Blackwood, Falkirk Council’s spokesperson for public protection said: “Buying fake goods is a con – goods are very often faulty or in some cases, actually dangerous to the public.

“While everyone is on the look out for a bargain especially at this time of year, the reality is that buying fake goods such as these can lead to disappointment so quickly. You are also supporting organised crime directly and in some cases, terrorism.

“Trading Standards will continue to work with colleagues in Police Scotland to tackle this criminal behaviour.”