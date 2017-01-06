Tot hurt by drunk’s flung phone

A toddler suffered a cut to his head when a woman arguing with her partner flung a phone in a drunken rage.

Minutes earlier the 19-month-old boy had been knocked over by a box of clothes thrown downstairs by fuming Stephanie Keill.

The shocking sequence of events was revealed when Keill (30), 14 The Rumlie, Slamannan, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday. She admitted abusive or threatening behaviour and causing the injury to the child at her home on December 7.

Sheriff Mark Thorley heard that Keill has in the past served jail sentences, but decided this time to impose a community payback order rather than another prison stretch.

Laura Knox, prosecuting, said Keill had been drinking at a neighbour’s house. She returned home about 7pm and was “heavily under the influence of alcohol” when an argument started with her partner, Steven Wright.

This escalated and Mr Wright went upstairs to get some clothes. Keill followed him and the toddler was left downstairs.

Ms Knox told the court: “The accused began throwing boxes of clothes around and, in particular, threw one box down the stairs. This struck the child, causing him to fall over.

“Mr Wright went downstairs and attended to the crying child while the accused continued to kick boxes around the living room. Mr Wright decided to contact the police.

“He had the child on his knee and Keill then ripped the phone from the wall and threw it in the direction of Mr Wright. It struck the child on the forehead, causing a small cut which started to bleed.”

Ms Knox said the accused’s partner eventually contacted the police and officers arrived to find a drunk Keill who admitted what she’d done.

Defence agent Hazel McGuinness said Keill had little recollection of events, but accepted responsibility and was “disgusted” with herself. She realised Mr Wright “had every right” to call the police.

Ms McGuinness said her client has a drink problem which has been the main factor in her brushes with the law. However, she intends seeking help from her GP to stay off alcohol.

Sheriff Thorley told Keill: “Clearly alcohol is an issue which needs to be addressed.”

The sheriff put her under supervision for one year and ordered her to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work within four months. He warned Keil this was a direct alternative to another stretch behind bars.