Torched cell after being denied call to sick gran

An offender trashed and torched his cell after his request to telephone his sick grandmother was denied by staff.

When he found out he was not able to contact his seriously ill relative, Dylan Lindsay (18) caused over £1500 worth of damage to the facility at Polmont Young Offenders Institution, ripping up fittings, smashing windows and setting fire to his bed and items of clothing.

The smoke triggered the prison’s fire alarm.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Lindsay had pled guilty to damaging property at the YOI on March 27.

Procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “It was 11pm and security officers in the YOI heard smashing noises coming from the accused’s cell. When they entered they found him smashing up his cell and setting fire to his bedding.

“The fire alarm was activated. However, the fire was quickly extinguished. The cost of the damage to the cell was £1519.87.”

The court heard Lindsay was currently serving an 18-month sentence and was due to be released on December 14 to engage in a six-month supervised release order.

Neil Hay, defence solicitor, said: “His grandmother had been very unwell and actually passed away at the end of March. His request to phone her was refused. His gran raised him.”

Sheriff John Mundy took into account the damage caused and sentenced Lindsay to nine months in prison, meaning his release date will be put back to next year.