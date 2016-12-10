Top cop tells abusers: “We’ll hunt you down too”

Pervert John Reid inflicted a catalogue of abuse on children (see our online report today: “Beast who preyed on young girls is jailed for four years”) – but police nailed him in the end.

And today Detective Inspector Sarah Taylor, senior investigating officer at Police Scotland’s National Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said every modern scientific technique is being used to snare other offenders and bring them to justice.

She said: “Reid is a very dangerous man who contacted a number of young girls for his own sexual gratification.

“He was fully aware that the young girls he was contacting and coercing into sending intimate photos of themselves were children.

“Police Scotland will proactively use advancements in technology, digital media and the internet to investigate online abuse working in partnership with national and international partners, including cyber-crime experts and other law enforcement agencies.”

She added: “We have a full range of investigative tools and techniques at our disposal in order to identify and investigate those who exploit computer networks to sexually abuse children and young people.

“Anyone who believes the internet offers anonymity to exploit children and young people should understand that there is no hiding place, every contact leaves a trace and we will employ the latest technologies and techniques to investigate and combat threats, to protect those who are at risk of falling victim to abuse and exploitation and to bring offenders before the courts.”