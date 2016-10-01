Tools stolen in vehicle break-ins

Police are appealing for witnesses after a valuable haul of tools was looted from vehicles in four separate incidents in Larbert and Stenhousemuir earlier this week.

The thefts happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday (September 26 and 27), and police are acting on the assumption that due to the large4 quantity stolen a getaway vehicle was involved.

The incidents happened in Union Street, Elizabeth Avenue and Crown Street in Stenhousemuir; and in George Street in Larbert.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in these areas on that night is urged to call 101.