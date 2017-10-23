Took a bite out of woman’s arm in car

A violent struggle inside a parked car ended with a man biting his partner’s arm.
Brian Kemp (52), 4 Castle Avenue, Carronshore, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault he committed in Bothkennar Road, Carronshore on July 30.
Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said there was a great deal of pressure within the relationship and what Kemp did was out of character.
Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “If the car had been moving then this would have been a much more serious offence. You did burst the skin of the complainer.”
Sentence was deferred on Kemp for four months for good behaviour.
