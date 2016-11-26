Time to crack down on Christmas crime

Shoplifters, pickpockets and rowdy troublemakers better think twice about entering Falkirk town centre this festive period.

That’s the message delivered by Police Scotland, shopkeepers and town centre management this week as the annual Operation Christmas clampdown begins in earnest.

A mix of plain clothes and high visibility officers will be present in the town throughout the festive season to ensure people are able to shop and socialise without fear during one of the busiest times of the year.

Operation Christmas, which actually runs into the New Year period, has been a very successful partnership between Police, Falkirk Delivers and local businesses for a number of years and that looks set to continue in 2016.

This year’s initiative includes a social media campaign entitled 12 Days of Christmas Safety Advice which will be available for all to see on Falkirk Police Facebook and Twitter accounts.

If you have any information about anti-social behaviour or other offences committed within the town centre or elsewhere please call Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.