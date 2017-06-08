Tied up 999 line because he was lonely

A man repeatedly called the emergency services because he had no one else to talk to.

Martin Dolan (51) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having already pled guilty to wasting the emergency services time, repeatedly calling them from his home at 46 Westerton Terrace, Carronshore, between February 23 and April 7.

The court heard there was no “malicious intent” in Dolan’s crime – he simply had no family contact of anyone to speak to.

Sheriff John Mundy fined Dolan £150 to be paid off at £10 per week and told him: “It’s a serious matter to take up emergency services time like this, distracting them from what they should be doing.”