Thug threatened to shoot his ex-boss

A sacked construction worker threatened to shoot his former boss and his wife if he did not get the money he was supposedly due.

Paul Sweeten sent threatening texts and voicemail messages to an employee of the construction firm he used to work for, stating he was owed money and would take extreme measures if he did not get it.

He had been sacked by the firm a year earlier for “poor workmanship”.

Sweeten appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at Aitken Terrace, Redding, on May 22 last year.

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer was involved with a construction company and at one stage the accused worked as an employee for the company.

“He was paid off a year before this incident took place. It was noted it was due to poor workmanship.

“It was 7am and the complainer checked his mobile phone and saw he had text messages and two voicemail messages from a number he did not recognise. The text stated it was the accused and he wanted the money he was owed.

“The voicemail messages were sent at 6am and stated ‘See you, I’m going to shoot you and your wife and tan your garage’.”

The court heard Sweeten, 3 Lynn Walk, Uddingston, was heavily under the influence of alcohol and “nursing a grievance” when he left the messages.

When the self-employed floor fitter realised what he had done he was ashamed of his conduct, but he still felt he was due money.

Sheriff Kevin Veal fined Sweeten £750 and ordered him to pay it at a rate of £200 per month – stating it would mean he paid the fine off quicker and would have less spare cash to spend on things that could get him into trouble.

He said: “It will reduce the amount of alcohol he can buy and if he doesn’t drink he won’t commit this kind of offence.”