Thug tells ex he’ll batter her new boyfriend

An angry ex made life hell for his former partner when she found herself a new boyfriend.

Clark Fullerton (39) showed up at her door on numerous occasions and bombarded her with messages on Facebook, with one post containing a threat to assault her new man.

Fullerton, 70 Stewart Road, Falkirk, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct between September 20 and October 1 which placed his former partner in a state of fear and alarm.

He also admitted possessing class B drugs cannabis and amphetamine at Asda, Newmarket Street, Falkirk, on March 29.

The prosecution stated: “It was 8.40pm and the accused turned up hoping to see his daughter. He was told he would only have short time with her so he took her to the shops and was back in around ten minutes.

“The accused then spoke to his ex partner on the doorstep of the house, but was creeping closer and closer. She began to feel scared and intimidated.

“She asked him to leave and he said he wasn’t ready to do so. He did leave, but came back shouting, ‘Open the f***ing door now, I want to talk to you’. She said she wouldn’t open the door.”

The court heard Fullerton returned to the address on seven occasions in the space of five days and would often pound on the door and shout through the letterbox.

He also sent a total of 67 Facebook messages to his ex partner, including one which stated he would “batter” her boyfriend.

Earlier in the year Fullerton was caught by police while holding £20 worth of cannabis resin and £110 of amphetamines.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He was angry about the new boyfriend on the scene.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “He described himself as being an arse, which is as kind as you can be.”

Fullerton was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 180 hours of unpaid work within nine months and not enter Leven Street in Falkirk.

He was also ordered to pay a £465 fine at £20 per week for the drug offences.