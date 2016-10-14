Thug punched two women

A man who claims he does not usually drink alcohol lost control during a day-long binge and walloped two women.

Liam Sneddon (28) was severely intoxicated when he approached the 26 and 19-year-old women in the street and knocked each of them down with a single punch.

Sneddon appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to the assaults in Princes Street, Falkirk on January 23.

The court heard it was a “rare occurrence” for Sneddon to be under the influence of alcohol.

On the day in question he had attended the funeral of his uncle and had been drinking since the wake that morning, extending his alcohol consumption into the night.

Sneddon, 48 Floor 2, West George Street, Glasgow, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 200 hours unpaid work within nine months. He was ordered to pay both his victims £250 compensation each within 10 months.