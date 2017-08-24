Thug fined for assaulting guest at birthday party

A foul-mouthed thug who punched a man in the face at an 18-year-old’s birthday party has narrowly escaped jail.

David Todd’s victim had two front teeth smashed and needed a cut on his chin stitched together by hospital medics after the shock attack.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Todd was ordered to pay him £1000 compensation and fined £1600 for assault.

Todd attacked Christopher Willis as he enjoyed his nephew’s celebration with family and friends in the Coyotes Bar in Manor Street, Falkirk, on July 22.

The court was told that earlier in the day Todd, from 40 Abbotsford Street, Bainsford, had been seen by security staff “squaring up” to guests in the car park and tried to usher him away.

At around 10pm an unsuspecting Mr Willis was with a group outside when Todd approached and punched him on the head, knocking him to the ground.

After receiving first aid at the scene, he was taken to Forth Valley Royal in Larbert for treatment.

When police traced and arrested Todd later that night in Kerse Lane, he struggled with them as he was led to their vehicle.

On the way to Falkirk Police Station, the 33-year-old tried to bite and kick one constable, threatened to rape his wife and his female colleague and made threats towards their families.

Todd had admitted assault, shouting and swearing and threatening police at court last month and had sentence deferred for background reports.

Sheriff Derek Livingston was told Todd works 12 hours a day, seven days a week and takes home £2000 a month.

He warned him: “I could send you to prison and it’s with some hesitation and only because you can pay a substantial amount that I’m avoiding that option.

“Your behaviour was appalling and your threats and comments to the police particularly disgusting.”

Todd agreed to pay the fines and compensation at £100 a week.