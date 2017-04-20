Thug chucked parents’ telly out the window

An angry encounter between a son and his parents saw him chuck a TV out of a window and then hold a spoon to his mum’s neck.

Paul McCluskey (32) was shouting and swearing at his mother and father at an address in Lime Street, Grangemouth, when things took a turn for the worse and he launched a television set out of a window then assaulted his mother.

After pushing her on the body, McCluskey seized her by the neck and held a spoon against her throat.

Then when he was arrested and taken to Falkirk police station he began hurling racist and homophobic abuse at officers.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McCluskey pled guilty to two charges of threatening behaviour and the assault he committed on February 22.

The court heard McCluskey, 118 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, had a problem with alcohol that he had to deal with because it led directly to the violent behaviour present in his offences.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “You must continue to engage with the alcohol programme. Your offending has been caused by your overindulgence in alcohol – you must stay off alcohol.

“If you relapse during the next three weeks you will be going to jail.”

Sentence was deferred on McCluskey until May 11 to allow an alcohol assessment to be carried out.