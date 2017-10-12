Thug attacked staff who did not serve him

A drunk who was refused more alcohol took his anger out on bar staff by lashing out and throwing glasses at them.

Lee Rodgers-Branker (33) staggered into The Carron Works in Bank Street, Falkirk, the worse for drink and quickly resorted to violence when he was told he would not be sold any more alcohol.

After slapping one member of staff on the head and throwing glasses at that person and another employee, Rodgers-Branker barrelled out of the pub and wandered a short distance down the road to Sportsters Bar in Princes Street where police officers caught up with him and took him in to custody after a short struggle.

Rodgers-Branker appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to assault and behaving in a threatening manner on August 10.

Ruaraidh Ferguson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused entered the bar at 9.30pm and was already drunk. He was annoyed he was not being allowed to purchase more alcohol.

“He picked up glasses and threw them at staff and slapped one of the complainers on the head. The accused left the pub and then went to Sportsters Bar. Police had been contacted by the complainers and he did not come quietly, struggling violently with officers who attended.”

The court heard Rodgers-Branker, who lives down south in England, had a well paid job which required him to drive all over the country and that was the reason he found himself in Falkirk on this particular night.

Defence solicitor Dick Sandeman said: “He reacted badly to things because of the state he was in and he is ashamed of that. There is a history of dishonesty and possession of drugs with Mr Rodgers-Branker, but no violence.

“He has kept clear of trouble for nine years and settled down with a partner and child.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “Bar staff should not have to put up with this unacceptable conduct and being drunk is not an excuse.”

Rodgers-Branker, 6 Darmond Road, Kirby, was placed on a community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 140 hours of unpaid work within six months.