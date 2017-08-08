Three in court on attempted murder charge

Have your say

Three youths appeared in court yesterday following an incident in Stenhousemuir at the weekend which left a man with a severe head injury.

The trio were all charged with assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder.

Stewart Adams (19) of Grangemouth, Jake Dornion (20) of Falkirk – who also faces a vandalism charge, and a 17-year-old from Larbert who cannot be named for legal reasons, all made no plea when they appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

They were committed for further examination and remanded in custody.

The incident took place around 10.15pm on Friday in Ladeside Crescent.

A 38-year-old man suffered a serious head injury.

He was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, then the Western General in Edinburgh where he remains in a serious condition.