Three assaults during pub rampage

A woman has pled guilty to three assaults during an angry encounter at a Falkirk pub.

Nicole Gentleman (23) punched a female bar worker on the head at The Auld Vic and then, outside the pub in Grahams Road, Falkirk, she attempted to headbutt her former partner.

When police arrived she repeatedly punched and kicked a female police officer.

The incident happened on March 12.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court, Sheriff Caldwell took into account Gentleman, 29 Abbots Road, Grangemouth, had only one previous offence and placed her on a supervised community payback order for a period of 18 months.

Taking notice of the seriousness of the assaults, Sheriff Caldwell also ordered her to complete 160 hours of unpaid work within six months.