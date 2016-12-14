Three appear in court after heroin haul

Two men and a woman have appeared in court on a string of charges following a large scale drugs bust.

The arrests followed a raid on a property in Church Place, Falkirk on Monday when heroin worth £250,000 was seized by officers.

Scott Gair (25), from Falkirk, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs and three counts of possession.

He is also facing charges of taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent and driving without a licence or insurance.

Darren Scott David Heeps (28), from Larbert, is charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession.

Stacy Jane Guida Fullerton (39), from Falkirk, is also charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs and possession.

All three appeared at Falirk Sheriff Court yesterday and made no plea or declaration. They were granted bail until their next appearance.