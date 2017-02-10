Threats to partner left children in tears

A 26-year-old Camelon man has been jailed for acting in an aggressive manner towards his partner and drugs offences.

James Docherty of Fairlie Street was in the dock at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

The incident involving his partner took place on November 28 at an address in Teviot Square in Camelon. It was around 8.30am when he became annoyed and started shouting and swearing at her, causing her children to start screaming and crying.

Docherty also admitted production and possession of cannabis, a charge which was pressed following a search of the same address on September 2, 2015.

He was sentenced to seven months in prison.