Threats to mark her face

An ex-boyfriend arrived at his former partner’s parents’ house covered in blood and threatening to do “trauma” to the young woman’s face.

Alexander McGinley (29) had been injured following an assault when he turned up at the house in Islay Court, Grangemouth and told the shocked parents “wait until you see the trauma I will do to her face”.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court, McGinley previously pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at the address on September 2.

Procurator fiscal depute Ruaraidh Ferguson said: “The complainer went to her mother’s address and the accused turned up and let himself in. His face was covered in blood and he was asking where the complainer was.”

It was then he made the threat to mark the women’s face.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He had indeed just been assaulted, suffering a fractured eye socket which would require an operation, and blood coming from his head and nose.

“The women’s new boyfriend had attacked him and he did feel hard done to because he was actually the one who had been assaulted.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said he was concerned about the nature of the offence and the threats McGinley made when he entered the house.

McGinley, 33 Bramble Avenue, Stenhousemuir, was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 100 hours unpaid work within four months.