Peter Wilson (34) became hostile towards two of his former partners in the space of nine months.

Wilson, 44 Bellvue, Rumford, admitted behaving in a threatening manner at his home address, sending abusive texts to one ex on December 17 last year and menaced another at Oronsay Avenue, Maddiston, on March 27, 2016.

Sentence was deferred until June 1 to allow a further review of Wilson’s community payback order to take place.