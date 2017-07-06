Threatening officers sees culprit head back to jail

A man blamed the drugs someone had slipped him for his aggressive behaviour and the violent threats he made to police officers.

Shaun Wilson (32) was released on licence from a custodial sentence and less than week later he was back inside again after trying to steal a car and then becoming aggressive when he was taken to hospital.

He claimed someone had given him some kind of substance which made him act “out of character”.

Wilson, who had previously pled guilty to the intent to steal in Caledonian Court, Falkirk on June 1 and behaving in a threatening manner at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on June 2, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday,

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Maguire said: “It was 11.40pm when police were informed an individual was trying to break into a motor vehicle. They found the accused standing at the vehicle with one hand on the driver’s door handle, pulling at it.”

Mr Maguire said information Wilson gave officers led them to take him to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to seek medical attention.

He added: “At the hospital he started shouting an swearing saying ‘take these cuffs off and I will knock you on your arse’ and ‘I’m going to poke you in the eye you f***ing mongol’ and ‘I will smash your f***ing face in you mongol b*****d’.

“The abusive behaviour continued and he was discharged from hospital and taken back to the police station.”

John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “He accepts responsibility for his actions. This behaviour was not in character for him. He thinks someone has given him something.

“He has very little recollection of what happened.”

The court heard Wilson, Castings Hostel, 14 Castings Avenue, Falkirk, had been in custody since June 2.

Sheriff John Mundy said: “I feel in light of the circumstances of the offence only a custodial sentence is merited. You were out on licence.”

Wilson was sentenced to 12 months in prison.